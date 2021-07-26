NPS withdrawal: How the new Re 1 'penny drop' feature works

To protect the interest of NPS subscribers and for timely credit of amount in case of withdrawal, pension regulator PFRDA has said that Instant Bank Account verification by ‘penny drop’ would be adopted by CRAs or central recordkeeping agencies. A NPS or National Pension Scheme subscriber places a withdrawal or partial withdrawal request by mentioning the required details including the bank account number and IFSC code into which the withdrawal proceeds are to be credited. Once the withdrawal request is verified and authorized in the Central Record Keeping (CRA) system, the proceeds are credited to the subscriber's bank account through electronic mode.