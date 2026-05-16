NPS withdrawal overhaul: How you can now plan flexible pension payouts till 85 — 2 methods explained

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has rolled out Retirement Income Schemes (RIS) and drawdown facilities under the National Pension System (NPS), enabling subscribers to withdraw their retirement corpus in phases after retirement while keeping the remaining funds invested.
The regulator said the aim is to provide subscribers with a “more flexible periodic payout options during their decumulation phase while continuing to support corpus appreciation through the retirement income schemes”
PFRDA circular, released on May 15, said “subscribers who opt for the facility will be allowed to receive payouts on a periodic basis — monthly, quarterly or annually — for up to 85 years of age, or as per the choice exercised by the subscriber when exiting NPS.”
Subscribers, invested under the RIS framework, will be able to withdraw their designated pension corpu in a phased manner through a drawdown option of their choice.
“Consequently, these withdrawals shall have no impact on the mandatory annuitisation requirement of 20% or 40% of the corpus, as the case may be, thus ensuring that the minimum statutory requirement for a life-long pension remains intact,” the circular read.
The withdrawal amount is determined based on your current age and the period over which you wish to continue withdrawals until the age of 85. For this, the formula that is followed: 1 ÷ (85 minus your current age) = your annual payout rate
Example at age 65: 1 ÷ (85-65) = 5% of corpus withdrawn annually
Example at age 70: 1 ÷ (85-70) = 6.67% of corpus withdrawn annually
Your total units are spread evenly over the entire drawdown tenure, with a fixed number of units redeemed each month regardless of changes in NAV.
For instance, if you hold 10,00,000 units and opt for monthly payouts over 25 years, around 3,333 units would be redeemed every month. However, payout amount would depend on the current NAV.
The drawdown options will be available to both government and non-government subscribers under NPS
PFRDA said the effective date for these guidelines will be announced once the necessary technical systems and operational frameworks are in place. The regulator noted that these guidelines were issued under the authority granted by Section 14 of the PFRDA Act, 2013. It said the initiative has been introduced in line with the PFRDA (Exits and Withdrawals under the NPS) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025.
According to latest PFRDA data, the NPS had more than 21.7 million subscribers and more than ₹16 trillion in assets under management as of March 2026.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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