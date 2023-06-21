NPS withdrawal rule to change soon: How this will benefit National Pension Scheme subscribers — explained3 min read 21 Jun 2023, 12:19 PM IST
NPS withdrawal rule change: The pension fund regulator is set to introduce a systematic withdrawal plan for National Pension System subscribers, which will allow subscribers who have reached 60 years of age to withdraw their accumulated corpus in a staggered manner
National Pension System (NPS) subscribers will soon get a new option for funds withdrawal as the pension fund regulator PFRDA plans to come out with a systematic withdrawal plan. "It is at a very advanced stage. Hopefully, by the end of next quarter we should be able to come out with a scheme like that," PFRDA Chairman Deepak Mohanty told PTI in an interview.
