NRE account: Eligibility to open, uses, transferability, income tax on interest

An NRE account can only be opened by a person of Indian Origin or a person who has become a non resident under FEMA. Both category of person are referred to as NRI for further discussion. Unlike an NRO account which can come into existence after you inform your bank about you having become a non-resident and your bank designates your existing bank account as NRO account, the NRE account can only be opened afresh after you have become an NRI under FEMA. The NRE account can only be opened by an NRI personally and not by a power of attorney holder. One can maintain more than one NRE accounts in India. An NRE account/s can be jointly opened with any other NRIs but not with any other resident. Moreover a person of Pakistani or Bangladeshi citizenship cannot open the NRE account.

