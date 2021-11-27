NRE account vs NRO account: How interest income is treated under income tax laws

Answer: Once an Indian resident becomes a non-resident under the provisions of FEMA, he has to intimate his bank about change of his residential status. The banks then re-designates all the existing bank accounts as NRO accounts. Generally, there are no restrictions in respect of the money which can be deposited in your NRO account. You can also open a new NRO account after becoming a Non Resident under FEMA. Up to 1 USD million can be remitted every financial year from your NRO account, after paying applicable taxes in India.