An NRI (Non-Resident Indian) who earns income both abroad and in India often encounters difficulties in managing finances. They also face challenges in keeping track of bank accounts in a foreign country, and sending money to their home account can be tricky. NRE (Non-Resident External) and NRO (Non-Resident Ordinary) accounts are the solutions to these problems. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why do we have NRE and NRO accounts? According to the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) guidelines, a Non-Resident Indian is not permitted to hold a regular savings account in their name in India. All funds earned abroad must be deposited into either a Non-Resident External (NRE) or Non-Resident Ordinary account. Continuing to use a standard savings account in India could result in significant penalties.

Transfer Foreign Earnings to India: NRIs can easily send money from abroad to their Indian accounts whenever needed.

Retain Indian Income in India: NRIs can keep their income generated from Indian assets (such as property, investments, etc.) in their home country through an NRO account. Thus, NRE and NRO accounts offer a structured and legally compliant way for NRIs to manage their finances effectively, both for transferring and retaining income.

What is a NRE account? A Non-Resident External (NRE) account is an Indian rupee-denominated account that provides complete security for funds. It can be opened in various forms such as savings, current, recurring, or fixed deposits. Funds deposited into an NRE account are converted from foreign currency to INR. One of the key features of an NRE account is the ability to transfer both the principal and interest to an international account without facing complications or restrictions.

What is a NRO account? A Non-Resident Ordinary Rupee (NRO) account is a type of account that NRIs use to manage their income earned in India. It can be opened as a savings or current account. This account allows account holders to deposit and manage their rupee funds (both earned in India and abroad) with ease.

NRO accounts can be opened either individually or jointly with a resident Indian or another NRI. The funds can be received in either Indian or foreign currency. Transfers from an NRE account to an NRO account are also allowed. However, it's important to note that the interest earned in an NRO account is subject to Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) as per Indian tax laws.

Key differences between NRE and NRO account Both NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) and PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin) can open NRE and NRO accounts.

Basis NRE Account NRO Account Acronym Non Resident External Account Non Resident Ordinary Account Meaning It is an account of an NRI to transfer foreign earnings to India It is an account of an NRI to manage the income earned in India Joint Account Can be opened by two NRIs Can be opened by an NRI along with an Indian citizen or another NRI Deposits and Withdrawals Only foreign currency deposits are allowed. Withdrawals are allowed only in Indian currency. Can deposit in foreign as well as Indian currency and withdraw in Indian currency, subject to applicable TDS. Uses Deposit or move foreign income with full flexibility to transfer it back to the originating country Manage the income earned in India. Exchange Rate Risk Prone to risk Not prone to risk Taxability Interest earned is tax free Interest earned is taxable

Taxation In terms of tax benefits, NRE Accounts offer a significant advantage. The interest income earned on NRE bank accounts and fixed deposits is exempt from tax in India. This makes NRE accounts an attractive option for NRIs who wish to earn interest on their foreign earnings without worrying about taxation in India.

While NRE Accounts provide tax exemptions and allow easy repatriation of funds (transferring funds from India to abroad), NRO Accounts are more suitable for those who need to deal with rupee transactions within India, such as receiving rental income or income from other domestic sources. The choice between the two accounts depends on your specific financial needs and transaction requirements.

Conclusion There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to choosing the right account. As an NRI, your decision should be based on your specific financial needs and income sources. NRE accounts are ideal for holding foreign income converted into Indian rupees, with no repatriation limit.

Rohit Gyanchandani is Managing Director at Nandi Nivesh Private Limited