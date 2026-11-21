If you are a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) aiming to invest your overseas savings and acquired wealth in India, then you can earn up to 6.80% interest on Non-Resident External (NRE) fixed deposits in the month of November 2026.

Several prominent banks and financial institutions, including Punjab National Bank (PNB), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank, are offering aspiring investors competitive rates following the recent revisions. Still, returns may vary depending on the banking institution, individual investors, deposit tenure, and other terms and conditions.

Keeping these important aspects in mind, here is a comparison of the latest NRE FD interest rates offered by 5 prominent banking institutions:

View full Image View full Image Note: These rates are illustrative in nature, for complete details and latest updates refer to the official website of the respective financial institution.

It is important to note that PNB, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Federal Bank are offering the highest rate of 6.80%, although the qualifying tenures and other aspects might differ. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, on the other hand, are offering a maximum rate of 6.60%.

That is why, before proceeding with any FD investments, it becomes essential for aspiring investors to clearly understand the distinct options, their pros and cons, significance and how they can add value in your financial well-being.

What should NRIs consider before booking an NRE FD? Now, it is a given that the convenience of investment and the headline rate promised by a financial institution are vital; still, NRIs should also carefully check and compare deposit tenures and premature withdrawal conditions, along with their liquidity requirements before proceeding with any investments.

Furthermore, NRE fixed deposits are maintained in Indian rupees, with both principal and interest being repatriable. Not only this, but interest earned on eligible NRE deposits is exempt from income tax in India, subject to the applicable rules and residential-status conditions.

In summary, the highest advertised rate may not necessarily be the most suitable option. NRIs should ensure they consider all critical aspects, such as their investment horizon, current financial situation, repatriation needs, and currency exchange risks, before choosing a bank and booking an NRE fixed deposit.

In case of any hesitation or doubt, it is wise to seek guidance from a certified financial advisor, so that your personal finance planning can stay in line with your long-term economic aspirations.