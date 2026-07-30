NRE FD rates compared: DCB Bank, YES Bank, RBL and others offer up to 7.50% interest on NRE term deposits

Non-Resident External (NRE) fixed deposit rates from DCB Bank, YES Bank, RBL and other banks offer NRIs returns of up to 7.50%. Compare interest rates, tax benefits, repatriation rules and key factors before investing in Indian NRE term deposits. 

Shivam Shukla
Published30 Jul 2026, 11:49 AM IST
NRE FD comparison highlights banks offering up to 7.50% interest to NRIs
NRE FD comparison highlights banks offering up to 7.50% interest to NRIs

Are you a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) aiming to park savings in India? Then you can definitely consider a unique opportunity to invest your funds in the Non-Resident External (NRE) Fixed Deposits, with several prominent banking institutions currently offering rates of up to 7.50% on deposits of up to 1 crore.

In the comparison list below, DCB Bank offers one of the most lucrative interest rates, at 7.50%, for deposits with tenures of two to less than three years and for tenures beyond five years.

What is an NRE fixed deposit?

An NRE fixed deposit permits NRIs to invest funds in India by remitting funds in any freely convertible foreign currency. One of the most meaningful advantages of such a fixed deposit is that the interest earned is tax-free in India. Both the interest and the principal are fully repatriable, enabling NRIs to transfer funds back to their country of residence without restrictions or regulations.

Also Read | Loan against FD vs breaking FD: What saves more money? Experts explain

In case you meet the eligibility conditions, you can also open and manage NRE FDs with banks in India. Not only that, NRIs can avail loans against NRE fixed deposits for a variety of purposes. These loans can be procured by eligible applicants in India or abroad (through overseas branches of Indian banks), in accordance with banking norms.

NRE term deposit interest rates up to 1 crore

Bank

1 to <2 years

2 to <3 years

3 to <5 years

5 years and above

DCB Bank6.90–7.006.90–7.507.00–7.107.00–7.50
Jammu & Kashmir Bank6.70–6.806.75–7.306.806.85
YES Bank6.65–7.256.90–7.007.006.75
RBL Bank7.00–7.207.207.00–7.206.70
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank6.60–7.257.006.706.70
IndusInd Bank6.75–6.907.006.65–7.006.50–6.65
Dhanlaxmi Bank6.25–7.106.25–6.506.50–7.256.50–6.60
Axis Bank6.25–6.506.506.506.50
ICICI Bank6.25–6.306.30–6.456.45–6.506.50
Federal Bank6.25–6.606.406.40–6.706.40
City Union Bank6.50–7.256.506.50–6.556.25–6.55
Karur Vysya Bank6.55–6.206.556.556.25–6.55
Kotak Mahindra Bank6.35–6.556.806.406.25
Canara Bank6.25–6.606.256.256.25
HDFC Bank6.25–6.456.456.40–6.506.15–6.40
Indian Overseas Bank6.40–6.606.406.106.10

Source: BankBazaar; Data taken from the respective banks' websites as on 28 July. Only the main entity of merged banks has been considered. Banks with fixed deposit rates unavailable for five years or more have been excluded. The comparison is based on the highest fixed deposit rates for tenures of five years or more.

What NRIs should keep in mind

Before making any investment decisions, it is wise to consult a certified financial advisor to ensure your decisions are backed by professional advice. Secondly, the offered interest rates are important; still, NRIs should also diligently check the deposit tenure, premature withdrawal rules, tax implications, loan-against-deposit facilities and the bank's overall service history before investing.

Also Read | July 2026 FD rates: Compare returns from 7 leading banks

Since rates vary across banks and tenures, comparing options can help investors maximize returns while enjoying the tax and repatriation benefits of NRE fixed deposits.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Tax BenefitsNRIsInterest RatesFixed DepositPersonal Finance
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