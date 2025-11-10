Dubai’s pull for Indians is not just glamour, skyline or weather. It is the hard arithmetic of a city where what you earn, you actually keep: no personal income tax and near-zero salary deductions. For Sushmeet Singh, who landed in Dubai in 2008 for an MBA, intending to return to India in two years, that one feature quietly rewired his life plan. He decided to stay, and Dubai has become home for him, his wife Amrita Arora and their 7-year-old son.

“Dubai’s tax-free status is one of the biggest financial advantages of living here. A tax-free income is not a lifestyle benefit, rather a compounding advantage," said Singh, sales director with a global technology company.

That said, the government doesn’t subsidize education or healthcare—two of the costliest essential expenses in Dubai—so residents must plan for these outflows themselves. Also, lifestyle costs tend to be higher compared to India. But Singh is not complaining. “While Dubai is undoubtedly more expensive, the infrastructure, safety and the everyday comfort justify the higher cost of living," he said.

“The city caters to every lifestyle. I’m into fitness, and the running infrastructure here is world-class. If someone prefers nightlife, beach culture or culinary experiences, those ecosystems exist with the same level of quality and safety."

Career opportunities

In the initial years, Singh’s residency was linked to an employer-sponsored work visa, but he now holds a 10-year residency under Dubai’s Golden Visa, a long-term program that offers a renewable 10-year visa without a local sponsor. “My wife and son are my dependents on the Golden Visa," he said.

Arora, who previously worked in fashion buying and merchandising, is now an entrepreneur. Singh noted that setting up a business in Dubai is quite frictionless. “She runs a bakery and getting a cloud kitchen space and associated licence was easy and flexible. The licence and the cloud kitchen cost about AED 20,000 annually, and if you’re on a Golden Visa, you are legally allowed to run a business," Singh explained. “It was a small pivot for her after our son was born. But entrepreneurship makes more sense here than in most places," he said.

On jobs and career opportunities, Dubai has ample tech jobs but fewer compared to India, Singh said. “In my field, technology and business applications, India has more scale and more roles," he said. “In sectors like construction, engineering and infrastructure, Dubai has many more jobs."

For spouses who move to the country on dependent visas, expectations need to be calibrated. It can easily take four to five months to land a job, and while marketing and sales hiring is relatively smoother, tech roles are harder, said Singh.

The real cost of living in Dubai

While the tax-free feature gives better control over savings and spending, it doesn’t compensate for the high cost of living in Dubai. Even the regular recreational experiences carry high price tags. “For instance, a fine-dining meal for two can cost around AED 1,000 ( ₹24,130), while a comparable experience in India would cost about ₹8,000–10,000. A movie outing costs about AED 250–300 ( ₹6,032–7,239). In India, that exact same evening would cost half," Singh said.

That said, Dubai offers options across price ranges. “From Michelin-starred restaurants to street-style eateries, you can still enjoy a good Indian meal for under AED 40 ( ₹1,000)," he added. Commuting is another unavoidable expense. With public transport largely limited to the metro, car ownership becomes a necessity rather than a choice.

Moreover, while there is zero income tax, there are indirect taxes in the form of 5% VAT charged to retail purchases, dining, utilities, telecom bills, entertainment and professional services, among others, and road tolls on key highways, which is an average of 4AED (about ₹100) for every crossing.

The most significant financial burdens, however, come from housing, education and healthcare. “Rents are steep. In premium locations, annual rent can equal 10–12% of a property’s market value. That’s why many residents, once financially ready, prefer buying over renting," Singh noted.

After nearly 15 years of renting, Singh recently moved into his own 4-bedroom independent villa. He financed 80% of the purchase. “My loan is variable, with the bank’s fixed margin of 1.99% plus one-month EIBOR (benchmark). Net rate hovers between 5.5-6%. For second homes onward, a minimum 40% down payment is mandatory," he said. “Housing is now my biggest monthly expense, accounting for about 25% of my income in EMIs."

Healthcare is another costly category. Health insurance is mandatory for all residents, but the advantage for salaried individuals is that most employers cover it for their employees. “I haven’t paid a single penny out of pocket for healthcare, including my wife’s pregnancy and childbirth. As a rule, health insurance is fully sponsored by the company and not deducted from the salaries, though the coverage and co-pay clause may vary across different employers," he explained. So, salaried individuals don't feel the pinch of high healthcare costs.

However, self-employed residents must buy their own insurance. Policies with mid-range empanelled hospitals and 20-50% co-pay clauses cost around AED 1,700 ( ₹41,021) annually, while comprehensive plans can run up to AED 5,000-7,000 ( ₹1.2–1.7 lakh) or more. Women generally pay higher premiums to cover pregnancy and childbirth.

While healthcare in Dubai is fast and efficient, uncovered procedures can be financially devastating. Singh recalls, “A friend’s father, visiting from India and not covered by insurance, had an emergency heart procedure that cost $60,000. Without insurance, healthcare here is inaccessible."

On the flip side, some expenses are cheaper than in India. Electronics, gadgets, and cars benefit from lower taxes and duties. Singh drives a Tesla, which he calls an attainable luxury. “Car purchases are 35–40% cheaper than in India, largely because Dubai has low import duties and no road taxes," he said.

Social security and investments

Given that the government doesn’t collect income taxes, there aren’t many social security welfare programs for residents. The only benefit available is unemployment insurance, which pays up to 60% of the basic salary for a maximum of three consecutive months per claim. All residents mandatorily have to contribute towards the scheme–those with a basic salary below AED 16,000 pay an annual premium of AED 60, while those above that band pay AED 120. The payout is capped at AED 10,000 per month for basic salary below 16,000 AED and 12,000 AED for others.

For salaried residents, some additional benefits come via employers. “Gratuity and health insurance are legal must-haves provided by all employers. These are not costs added to the employee’s pay, rather fully funded by the company," Singh said. Some employers also offer children’s education allowances as part of the compensation package. “For example, I receive an annual allowance of up to $50,000 for the education of up to three children," he added.

Singh invests at least 20% of his income and has built wealth across India and Dubai, with an almost even split between the two geographies. His India portfolio is evenly divided between real estate (33%), fixed deposits (33%) and mutual funds (33%). In Dubai, he has invested largely in real estate—under-construction apartments and villas in addition to his current home—as well as in National Bonds, commodities and the Dubai stock market.

Having recently purchased his home, a major financial milestone, Singh is now incrementally investing for long-term wealth creation. He is deliberate about spending in a city that constantly tempts with premium experiences. “High-end brands, curated experiences, and luxury living are everywhere. A high-burn lifestyle is always just one swipe away. But Dubai has taught me financial discipline faster, because the stakes of sloppy consumption are higher," he said.

Singh has no plans to return to India in the foreseeable future. “Dubai is my permanent home now. The Golden Visa sealed it," he said.

Note: This article captures Sushmeet Singh’s personal experience living in Dubai. Career growth, expenses, income and other financial obligations may vary for others depending on their individual circumstances.