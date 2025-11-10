This NRI couple’s 15 years in Dubai reveal why Indians are flocking there
Shipra Singh 7 min read 10 Nov 2025, 03:58 pm IST
Dubai’s tax-free status is one of the biggest financial advantages of living here, but education and healthcare are two of the costliest essential expenses
Dubai’s pull for Indians is not just glamour, skyline or weather. It is the hard arithmetic of a city where what you earn, you actually keep: no personal income tax and near-zero salary deductions. For Sushmeet Singh, who landed in Dubai in 2008 for an MBA, intending to return to India in two years, that one feature quietly rewired his life plan. He decided to stay, and Dubai has become home for him, his wife Amrita Arora and their 7-year-old son.
