Can NRIs get Indian credit cards? Here’s what banks don’t tell you

Shipra Singh
3 min read25 May 2026, 09:01 AM IST
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With benefits like lounge access, cashback, and more, these cards are designed to meet your needs abroad. (Pixabay)
Summary
Premium Indian credit cards can offer NRIs strong rewards, travel perks and family support—but forex fees, KYC norms and eligibility rules can complicate the math.

If you have been living abroad and ignoring Indian credit cards as something relevant only for family back home, it may be time to reconsider. Some premium cards offered by Indian banks rival global products on rewards, air miles, hotel points, lounge access and cashback. And unlike what many NRIs assume, they are eligible to hold one too.

Beyond the perks, an Indian credit card can also serve as a reliable credit line for family members in India, reducing the need to wire money every time an expense or emergency comes up. Here’s how you can get one.

NRI route

Several banks now offer credit card variants designed specifically for non-resident Indians, often carrying the same premium benefits as their domestic counterparts. These cards are unsecured, with eligibility linked largely to the customer’s relationship with the bank or foreign currency income, said Arnika Dixit, group head-cards, payments and wealth management, at Axis Bank.

Also Read | Why your premium credit card perks just got devalued: The big squeeze on banks

The most common benchmark is Total Relationship Value (TRV), or the combined balance held across NRE/NRO accounts and deposits. ICICI Bank, for instance, requires a minimum TRV of 50 lakh across NRE or NRO accounts for some NRI credit card variants. Banks may also ask for overseas income proof and foreign bank statements.

Documentation typically includes proof of overseas residency, address proof and completion of Indian KYC formalities.

One practical hurdle is that most banks still require applicants to be physically present in India to complete biometric KYC. That means many NRIs end up timing applications around trips home.

There are also restrictions on add-on cards. “NRIs as the primary cardholder are allowed to apply for add-on cards for family members, but a resident cardholder can’t get an add-on for their NRI family,” Dixit explained.

Axis Bank and ICICI Bank offer NRI variants across much of their premium card portfolio. However, some lenders prefer a narrower, curated approach. “At Kotak, the product suite is designed with a selective approach, with features that cater to cross-border spending and financial management requirements,” said Debottam De, EVP, head, NRI Proposition at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Also Read | Credit card debt has slowed—but what’s worrying regulators?

FD-backed cards

For NRIs without large balances parked in Indian banks, or those seeking easier approval, secured credit cards backed by fixed deposits are often the more practical route.

Under this structure, customers open an NRE or NRO account, create a fixed deposit, and receive a card with a limit usually set at 75-90% of the FD amount. A 5 lakh FD, for example, could generate a credit limit of 3.75-4.5 lakh.

The biggest advantage is that banks generally do not ask for Indian or overseas income proof because the FD acts as collateral. Approval rates also tend to be higher.

Another benefit: the fixed deposit continues earning interest even while it is pledged against the card.

Fee math

Before signing up, NRIs need to carefully evaluate annual fees and forex charges.

Premium Indian cards often carry annual fees ranging from 15,000 to 30,000, plus GST. That only makes sense if spending and rewards are high enough to recover the cost.

Also Read | Secured credit cards: Unlocking credit and building a credit score for millions

The larger issue is forex markup. Since most spending happens overseas, each transaction can attract a forex fee of 1.5-4%, which can significantly dilute rewards.

The practical way to assess a card is to compare reward rates with forex charges. A card offering 3% rewards on overseas spends but charging 2% forex fees still generates positive value, though far lower than the advertised reward rate.

Most banks, however, do not waive forex charges if they are built into the card structure, especially for non-exclusive NRI cards.

About the Author

Shipra Singh

Shipra joined Mint’s personal finance team in September 2021, and writes on tax, credit cards, banking, estate planning and investments. She began her career in personal finance as an intern with Outlook Money magazine in 2017, and has since worked with The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as a business journalist covering fintech and emerging financial services.<br><br>Over the years, she has reported on key aspects of household finance, tracking regulatory changes, market trends and evolving consumer behaviour. Shipra’s main beats are tax and banking products, with a focus on compliance gaps and their real-world impact for readers navigating complex financial decisions. Her reporting on GST and personal tax, particularly foreign asset disclosures and NRI taxation, has contributed to wider policy discussions and subsequent changes.<br><br>She also interviews market experts for the Mint Money podcast, covering topics ranging from stock market investing to how credit scores shape financial outcomes and access to credit.<br><br>Shipra has a keen interest in data-driven analysis and writing human-centric features that explore how people’s habits around spending, investing and wealth creation are evolving. Her work focuses on helping readers make informed financial decisions in an increasingly complex economic landscape.<br><br>Shipra holds a Bachelor’s degree (Honours) and a Master’s in English Literature from Delhi University.

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