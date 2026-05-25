Can NRIs get Indian credit cards? Here’s what banks don’t tell you

If you have been living abroad and ignoring Indian credit cards as something relevant only for family back home, it may be time to reconsider. Some premium cards offered by Indian banks rival global products on rewards, air miles, hotel points, lounge access and cashback. And unlike what many NRIs assume, they are eligible to hold one too.
Beyond the perks, an Indian credit card can also serve as a reliable credit line for family members in India, reducing the need to wire money every time an expense or emergency comes up. Here’s how you can get one.
NRI route
Several banks now offer credit card variants designed specifically for non-resident Indians, often carrying the same premium benefits as their domestic counterparts. These cards are unsecured, with eligibility linked largely to the customer’s relationship with the bank or foreign currency income, said Arnika Dixit, group head-cards, payments and wealth management, at Axis Bank.