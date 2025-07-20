Opening a demat account is a pain for NRIs. Zerodha and others are trying to simplify it.
Opening a demat account with a broker requires an NRI to fill in lengthy forms, courier them to the broker after rectifying any errors, and find authorities in their country of residence to notarise original documents.
It isn't easy for non-resident Indians (NRIs) to invest in India. Opening a demat account with a broker, for instance, requires you to fill in forms that runs into several pages, courier them to your broker after rectifying any errors, and find authorities in your country of residence to notarise original documents.