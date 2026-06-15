Gifting money to an NRI child: how is TCS calculated under LRS, and can you claim a refund?

A 25 lakh gift to an NRI daughter is tax-free in her hands, but the remittance may attract TCS under LRS. Here's how the rules differ for overseas and NRO transfers.

Harshal Bhuta
Published15 Jun 2026, 07:07 PM IST
While gifts are exempt from tax in India, TCS at 20% applies on the amount exceeding <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh in a financial year.
While gifts are exempt from tax in India, TCS at 20% applies on the amount exceeding ₹10 lakh in a financial year.(Pexel)

I am a resident of India and want to gift 25 lakh to my daughter, who is an NRI and has been residing in the USA for the past four years. This will be by transfer to her overseas bank account. I wish to understand whether TCS would apply to such remittance and, if applicable, the applicable rate of TCS. Is the transfer to the NRO account any different?

– Name withheld on request

Under the Indian Income-tax Act, any gift received by your daughter, being an NRI, from her parent would qualify for exemption from tax in India, since gifts received from specified relatives are not regarded as taxable income. Accordingly, the proposed gift remittance of 25 lakh would not give rise to any tax liability in her hands in India.

Also Read | Income-tax returns: How to declare gifts and share transfers in ITR?

TCS under LRS

The proposed remittance by you would fall within the ambit of the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) prescribed by the RBI. Consequently, the provisions relating to tax collected at source (TCS) under the Income-tax Act would become applicable.

As per the prevailing TCS provisions, in the case of overseas remittances under LRS made for purposes other than education or medical treatment, TCS is required to be collected at 20% on the amount exceeding the prescribed threshold limit of 10 lakh in a financial year.

Accordingly, in the present case, since the total remittance proposed is 25 lakh, TCS would be applicable on 15 lakh ( 25 lakh less the threshold exemption of 10 lakh). Therefore, TCS would be collected at 20% on 15 lakh.

NRO transfer

The transfer of the gift amount to your daughter’s NRO account in India would likewise be regarded as a transaction covered under LRS and, accordingly, the provisions relating to TCS would also apply.

Also Read | Buying land in India: Should NRIs use NRE or NRO funds?

However, as a matter of prevailing banking practice, most banks are currently not collecting TCS on such rupee-denominated gift transfers.

Even where TCS is collected, the same does not represent a final tax outflow. The amount so collected may be claimed as a credit against your income-tax liability or as a refund while filing your income-tax return for the relevant financial year, depending upon your overall tax position.

Harshal Bhuta is partner at P. R. Bhuta & Co. CAs.

NRIGiftsTaxesLRSPersonal Finance
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