Money
Here's how NRIs can save up to 18% GST on insurance premiums
SummaryNRI buying an insurance policy can specify that they are doing so from abroad by submitting a declaration form, provided by the insurance company. If a policyholder has already paid premiums, including GST, he can apply for a refund.
Insurance attracts Goods and Services Tax (GST), which increases its price by up to 18%. However, non-resident Indians (NRIs) can save on GST in their insurance premiums.
