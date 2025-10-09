Why NRIs without a Will face a nightmare inheriting property and deposits in India
Shipra Singh 6 min read 09 Oct 2025, 01:46 pm IST
Summary
For NRIs, inheriting property or bank deposits in India can take months of legal effort without a Will. Here’s why missing paperwork can trap crores in limbo—and how to avoid the ordeal.
When an NRI based in Uganda lost his father, grief was only the beginning of his ordeal. His father left behind an apartment in Ahmedabad, fixed deposits (FDs), and a demat account—but no Will. What should have been a straightforward inheritance turned into a nine-month legal and logistical battle.
