What’s the best way for NRIs to invest in India?
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 6 min read 05 Aug 2025, 05:21 PM IST
Summary
Looking to invest in stocks, mutual funds, or GIFT City funds? Here are the pros and cons of each route.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Indian growth story isn’t just a headline – it’s a lived experience. The moment a non-resident Indian lands in Mumbai, the Adani Group welcomes them with world-class airport infrastructure. Step outside and there's an Ola cab waiting. At dinner time, Tata salt on the table reminds them yet again of an Indian company’s dominance in the growing economy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story