Is your landlord a non-resident Indian? Know your tax compliances.
Summary
- Tenants of NRI landlords must set aside TDS from rent and transfer the amount to the government every month. Non-compliance can lead to interest, penalties, and legal repercussions.
If your landlord is a non-resident Indian, you must know some income tax rules that can affect you as a tenant. From the rent you pay to your NRI landlord, you must deduct a certain percentage of the rent at source—tax deduction at source, or TDS—and pay to the Indian government. If you do not deduct the tax and pay that to the government, you may be held liable for that amount plus interest and penalty.