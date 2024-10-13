Is your landlord a non-resident Indian? Know your tax compliances.

What are the implications of non-compliance?

If you fail to deduct TDS while paying rent to an NRI landlord, you have to pay an interest of 1% per month on the amount of TDS until it is paid in full. If you have deducted TDS and failed to pay the amount to the government within the deadline, the interest will be 1.5% per month. For delays in filing e-TDS, ₹200 per day will be payable until the returns are filed (subject to a limit equal to the amount of TDS).