For some NRIs, capital gains from Indian mutual funds are tax-free
Summary
- If you're a tax resident of a foreign country that doesn't tax capital gains and has a residual clause under ‘capital gains’ in its double taxation avoidance agreement with India, you're in luck.
The Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal recently ruled that capital gains from mutual funds were not taxable in India under the India-Singapore tax treaty, as mutual fund units fell under the residual clause of the India-Singapore double taxation anti-avoidance agreement (DTAA). As a result, a taxpayer’s short-term capital gains of ₹1.35 crore from Indian mutual funds were deemed not taxable in India.