Why this NRI couple in Norway doesn't mind paying half their income in taxes

When Sutirtha Chakraborty and Jayita Chatterjee moved to Norway in 2017, the decision wasn’t driven by money, it was driven by time. A senior doctor in India, Chakraborty was offered a role at a government hospital in Norway. The opportunity promised a more predictable work schedule, a slower pace of life, and the chance to practise medicine in a top-tier healthcare system.

However, the move came at a cost for Chatterjee, who traded a stable mid-career role in a multinational bank in India for more than two years of uncertainty before she could re-enter the workforce. “We knew it was a leap of faith," recalled Chakraborty. “My wife had a solid career in India. In Norway, she would have to start from scratch after learning the language. But we decided to experiment with life."

Nearly nine years into their move, the family’s finances have taken on a distinctly Scandinavian flavour—high costs and high taxes offset by strong job security, predictable work hours, and a social safety that covers their long-term financial goals such as retirement and their 13-year-old son’s education.

In the latest edition of Mint’s series on non-resident Indians (NRIs) living and working abroad, the couple shares how their experiment has worked, with a few trade-offs.

Job opportunities in Norway

The logistics of moving to Norway were relatively smooth, largely because Chakraborty already had a confirmed job offer with a government hospital. Getting a visa was straightforward, and both visa and relocation costs were covered by his employer. Financially, his own career trajectory remained intact. “The salary offer was good, and healthcare salaries are competitive here," he said.

Chatterjee, however, had it harder. In Norway, knowing the local language is mandatory for most white-collar jobs. “She spent close to two years learning the language before she could enter the job market," Chakraborty said.

Norwegian language classes cost the family around 20,000 Norwegian kroner or NOK ( ₹1.86 lakh) over 18 months—an expense that felt steep at the time but proved essential. Chatterjee now works as an administrative officer handling billing and procurement for the municipal corporation, a permanent government job.

In absolute terms, her salary today isn't lower than what she earned in India, but the comparison changes when adjusted for purchasing power. “If you look at purchasing power parity, she did take a cut," said Chakraborty. “Her pay is average by Norwegian standards. It’s not poor pay, though she could earn more in the private sector."

This is a fairly common story among Indian expats in Norway. “Spouses do find work once they learn the local language, but it takes time. Often people start with part-time roles before moving into stable, permanent positions," he added.

Career opportunities in Norway tend to be concentrated in a few sectors. “Healthcare and the oil and gas industry offer good prospects," said Chakraborty. “But there are limitations. For doctors trained outside the EU or EEA, getting qualifications recognised by the health authority is a long process, and advanced-level Norwegian is mandatory." Tech roles are available, particularly around Oslo, though he noted that there are more opportunities in other Scandinavian countries such as Sweden and Denmark.

Shock of everyday expenses

Nothing can prepare most Indians for the cost of living in Norway. For Chakraborty, the first hurdle he faced was in a supermarket aisle. “In my first week, I struggled mentally to buy fruits," he recalled. “I kept converting kroner to rupees in my head. That habit took at least a month to break."

Norway is routinely ranked among the most expensive countries in the world. Chakraborty estimated that the cost of living is three to four times higher than in Indian metros such as Mumbai or Bengaluru. Even compared to the US, Norway is roughly 30-40% more expensive, he said.

The reasons for this are structural. Minimum wages are high, it’s a strong welfare state, and a steep value-added tax or VAT of 25% applies to most goods and services (it’s 15% for food and beverages).

Day-to-day expenses reflect this reality. A 10-km taxi ride can easily cost 600 NOK ( ₹5,600) making taxis an option of last resort. Dining out is pricey, too. A meal at a local restaurant for a family of three costs around 1,500 NOK ( ₹14,000); even McDonald’s costs about 400 NOK ( ₹3,800). A movie outing with popcorn and drinks can cross 1,200 NOK ( ₹11,200).

“Services are really costly. Electricians, plumbers, car mechanics, everything is expensive," said Chakraborty. Annual car servicing alone can cost between 6,000 and 10,000 NOK. The family owns two cars, which is common in smaller Norwegian towns where public transport is limited.

The high cost of living pinches, he admitted. “It pinches because my wife and I grew up in India. But for my son, who has grown up here since four years of age, this is normal."

High taxes but less need to save

Few countries embody the tax-for-services trade-off as starkly as Norway. Income tax rates range from 22% to 47% – Chakraborty is in the 42% tax bracket, while Chatterjee is in 26%.

After income tax and a mandatory 2% social security deduction, Chakraborty takes home roughly 56% of his gross salary. For private employees, this could be lower as the contribution towards social security is 7.6-8.2% of gross salary, reducing the take-home to half of the gross salary. It’s a figure that might seem punishing to many Indian professionals, but extensive social security benefits eliminate the need to save a lot for the future or emergencies.

Healthcare is free for all residents so there’s no need to buy private health insurance. Annual out-of-pocket expenses for outpatient care and medicines are capped at around 2,500 NOK ( ₹23,300), beyond which costs are fully covered. Dental care is free for children, though adults pay out of pocket. The quality of healthcare, Chakraborty said, is world-class, though there are waiting times for non-urgent procedures. Cataract surgeries can take six months, knee replacements up to a year. “For cancer or life-threatening conditions, there’s almost no waiting. Those cases are prioritised," he said.

Education is another major benefit. The couple’s 13-year-old son attends a public school, which is entirely free. The government also pays a 2,000 NOK monthly allowance to children up to 18 years of age. After that, the state provides low-interest loans to students seeking college education abroad. “The government gives loans to cover tuition and living costs. If the student passes college, 40% of the loan is waived while the remaining 60% is to be paid back," Chakraborty said. “I don’t really need to save for my son’s education, but I am building a small kitty. Indian saving habits die hard," he said with a laugh.

Social security also covers unemployment insurance—up to 62% of gross salary within a defined cap—,elderly and end-of-life care, disability support and generous parental leave. Norway offers around 12 months of parental leave and five weeks of paid annual leave.

So, in return for half their salary, the couple don’t have to worry about their retirement, son’s education and emergencies such as job loss or hospitalisation. “We’re not unhappy paying high tax, but of course we wish it was lower," he said.

Investing globally, including in India

Despite high taxes and expenses and little need to save, the couple saves and invests methodically. Around 30% of their income goes into investments, 25% towards home loan payments, and 15% towards short-term savings, largely for travel.

Their investment portfolio is globally diversified. About 30% is invested in MSCI World index funds, 15% in MSCI Emerging Markets, and smaller amounts in Europe and Japan. Indian equity mutual funds make up 17% of the portfolio, while Indian debt and fixed deposits account for another 5%. Norwegian bank deposits and debt funds form roughly a quarter of the portfolio.

Though the couple now lives in Norway, India continues to play a strategic role in their portfolio. “Legacy investments are one reason. But I also believe in the India growth story. My India allocation won’t go below 15%. It’s also a way to diversify geopolitical risk," said Chakraborty.

Over the past three years, Indian equity mutual funds in his portfolio have delivered around a 17% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), while global index funds have returned about 18%. Indian debt has yielded around 7%, compared to roughly 4.5% from Norwegian bank deposits.

“I’m mainly saving for travel in retirement. Our pensions will cover the living costs but we want to keep traveling," Chakraborty said.

Time, the ultimate luxury

For the couple, luxury in Norway isn’t measured by indulgent consumption or extensive travel, but by free time. “Quality time with family is the biggest luxury," said Chakraborty.

Materially, some things are easier to afford than they might have been in India. Premium cars such as BMWs and Mercedes are common. The family also takes two to three European vacations a year, thanks to proximity, ease of travel and earnings in NOK which saves on currency conversion.

In a country where almost everything is expensive and taxes are unavoidable, Chakraborty' s experience shows why many expats still choose to stay.

“Living in a high-tax country has made me rethink the idea of chasing more money. Working harder to earn more doesn’t always make sense when nearly half of every extra penny goes in taxes. You start appreciating the value of private time with family and work-life balance."

Asked whether they plan to return to India, Chakraborty paused. “We haven’t thought about it deeply. We’re already settled here."