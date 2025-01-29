Banking beyond borders: Can US citizens open accounts in India?
Summary
- Navigating the world of foreign money transfers can be daunting, especially for NRIs. Here are some ways one can avoid the cumbersome process of filling out the required forms or deducting TCS
When Ram learnt that his parents were attempting to transfer ₹10 lakh to his US bank account after selling a plot of land in India, he was not particularly pleased. The computer engineer working in the US knew that the simple gesture could turn into a logistical nightmare.