Banking beyond borders: Can US citizens open accounts in India?

The funds held in the NRO account can be used to transact within India or invest in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, etc.. However, the catch is that you cannot transfer the money back to a foreign account directly. To do so, the funds need to be shifted to an NRE account. Such transfers are treated like any other foreign remittance and once that is done, funds in NRE account can be transferred repatriated to any foreign country tax-free.