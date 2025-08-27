NRIs beware: Depositing overseas income in Indian bank account could trigger tax
A widow’s challenge over compensation for a merchant navy officer’s death has drawn the Supreme Court into a case that could affect thousands of Indians earning abroad.
When the widow of a merchant navy officer challenged a court ruling that slashed her compensation by treating part of her husband’s salary as taxable in India, she set in motion a case that has now reached the Supreme Court—and could decide the tax fate of thousands who earn abroad but receive their income into Indian banks.