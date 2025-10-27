UK-based Maharshi Upadhyaya carefully manages his parents' healthcare, ensuring their well-being despite the distance. He ensures they have their own mediclaim policies and undergo regular health check-ups to prevent unexpected issues. The family's joint business also provides a support system, which is a definite plus.

“The best tip is to ensure there is a reserve of cash or card money always available at the family’s disposal. In dire cases, I do it with some mutual funds, which we can take out immediately," the 37-year-old says.

For NRIs, the bond with their parents back home is maintained through phone calls, video chats, and periodic visits. However, when health issues arise, the distance feels the longest.

By putting in place the right protection through strong insurance coverage, cashless access, and trusted care networks, you can turn anxiety into peace of mind.

Choosing the right policy for elderly parents

“The most practical way to prepare for future healthcare needs is to start early with comprehensive health insurance. Early enrollment not only ensures wider coverage but also keeps premiums affordable as parents age," said Pruthvinath Kancherla, co-founder, Affordplan, a fintech healthcare player.

It is important to prioritize comprehensive protection over just affordability. One can opt for a health insurance policy with a higher sum insured ( ₹25 lakh and above) to manage large hospital bills, especially for serious illnesses or prolonged treatments.

“One can buy a super-top-up policy, which will help increase the insurance coverage without a corresponding increase in premium," said Thomas Stephen, director & head, Anand Rathi Preferred, a wealth management firm.

“They should choose a plan with shorter waiting periods for pre-existing conditions, and wherever possible, consider day-1 coverage plans that offer immediate protection for known ailments. Including a critical illness add-on, which ensures financial security against life-threatening diseases such as cancer, organ transplant, or cardiac issues, is recommended," said Siddharth Singhal, business head, health insurance, Policybazaar.com.

In the case of room rents, avoid restrictive “2% of sum insured (SI)" or “1% of SI" caps to prevent proportionate deductions. Additionally, seniors often face mandatory co-pays of 10–30%. If affordability allows, opt for lower co-pay products.

“Arthroscopy, robotic surgery, cancer day care, cath-lab, and AYUSH coverage should be explicitly included," said Nochiketa Dixit, MD - Industries, EDME Insurance Brokers.

Building a financial corpus

A medical corpus as a buffer for sudden hospitalization or long-care is a good idea, but it is best done along with an insurance policy, not alone. The corpus should cover costs such as caregivers, drivers, physiotherapists, etc., which a standard policy may not cover, or do so only for a short time.

Start by calculating yearly medical costs such as checkups, medicines, and premiums, then add 10 to 15% inflation. Keep at least 6 to 12 months of expenses in a liquid or ultra-short-term debt fund for quick access.

For short to medium-term investments (three to five years), consider a mix of debt funds or low-risk hybrid funds, such as arbitrage funds, along with recurring deposits or short-term FDs linked to the parents’ bank account.

“NRIs can automate contributions via NRE or NRO transfers or SIPs to keep it steady," said Pankaj Nawani, chief executive officer, CarePal Secure.

Review the corpus twice a year to adjust for inflation, insurance changes, and new medical needs.

Ensuring Access to Cashless Treatment Networks

Although India is piloting a “cashless everywhere" system, its implementation remains inconsistent, and insurer–hospital tie-ups can change frequently. To ensure seamless access, NRIs should help parents map a primary and backup hospital network, identifying three to five hospitals near their home and periodically revalidating their tie-ups.

“It is equally important to follow pre-authorization protocols—typically 48 to 72 hours before planned procedures, and within 24 to 48 hours for emergencies—to avoid delays in approval," said Dixit.

Families should also maintain a well-organized documentation kit at home containing Aadhaar, PAN, policy e-cards, recent medical investigations, a list of ongoing medications, and an ‘in case of emergency’ (ICE) sheet with essential contacts like India-based relatives.

Finally, if the cashless facility fails for any reason, the reimbursement route can serve as a fallback. Payments made directly at any registered hospital can later be reimbursed, provided that itemized bills and discharge summaries are carefully preserved as per Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) guidelines.



Planning for long-term care while living abroad

Beyond acute medical events, NRIs must plan for the long-term caregiving needs of their ageing parents—whether through home-based support or assisted living facilities.

“Maintain a local caregiver arrangement or explore tie-ups with home healthcare agencies or retirement homes that cater to different lifestyles, providing comfort, care, and community for seniors," says Stephen.

Nowadays, there are many healthcare companies that specialize in geriatric care needs. “They can be contacted for support services. Full-fledged support in terms of assisted living, home nursing, consultation, hospital visits, etc., is arranged," said Hari Radhakrishnan, expert, Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI).

Care providers such as Athulya, Samarth Elder Care, Aafji Care, Tribeca Care, Emoha, and others have emerged as reliable names offering comprehensive care solutions for the elderly.

An effective care-operations framework can make all the difference. Families should build a “care circle", comprising a family coordinator, a local general practitioner, a trusted pharmacy, and a nearby ambulance service.

Technology can further strengthen this framework through telemedicine consultations, digital health records, and WhatsApp-based medication monitoring. “Setting up monthly blister packs of medicines and tracking adherence remotely ensures continuity of care. Additionally, remote monitoring apps such as Arvi or Elder Care can be invaluable, offering real-time emergency alerts and health tracking features," said Dixit.

Finally, the legal and financial layer must not be overlooked. Drafting a medical power of attorney in India, maintaining nominee-enabled bank accounts, and ensuring caregivers have access to insurer portals can help manage crises smoothly. A medical power of attorney lets someone make healthcare decisions for another when they're incapacitated, ensuring treatment choices align with the person’s wishes and best interests.

“It is always better to have a frank conversation about parents' preferences before considering these options, as they might not be open to the idea due to their concern about quality of care," said Abhishek Kumar, founder of SahajMoney, a fixed-fee advisory platform.

For NRIs, peace of mind comes from planning ahead. With the right insurance, support network, and legal measures, parents’ health can be taken care of, even from afar.