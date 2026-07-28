Moving back for ageing parents? Here's the financial reality NRIs must prepare for

For many non-resident Indians, life abroad eventually collides with the reality of ageing parents back home. What begins as long-distance concern often turns into a life-changing decision to pack up overseas and relocate to India.
According to the Back to India NRI Community Survey (2025-26), 74% of respondents listed ageing parents among their top three reasons for returning home. But the move requires careful financial planning—from navigating medical expenses and lower salaries to managing cross-border taxes and overseas assets.
Cost of care
Many returnees say their physical presence has significantly improved their parents' well-being.
Chetna Kaushik, a 35-year-old project manager who moved back to India five years ago to support her parents, has experienced this firsthand. She managed her mother's cataract surgery locally and now oversees her monthly blood pressure and heart medication routine.