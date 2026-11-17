Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) working as seafarers may find it easier to open National Pension System (NPS) accounts, following a relaxation in Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements by the pension regulator.
The change addresses a documentation challenge faced by seafarers who may not have conventional overseas address proof while working onboard ships.
In a circular dated 13 November, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) acknowledged that NRIs with a seafarer work profile were “finding it difficult to provide overseas address proof at the time of onboarding into NPS.”
The regulator has prescribed two alternative documents that regulated entities can accept as Proof of Address (PoA) for eligible NRI subscribers.
Here's what NRI seafarers need to know.
Under the amended rules, regulated entities (REs) must accept either of the following documents as PoA for opening NPS Tier I accounts:
The circular specifically states that regulated entities, including Points of Presence (PoPs), Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs) and NPS Trust “shall accept any one of the following documents as Proof of Address (PoA)” for eligible NRI seafarers.
PFRDA has further clarified the address requirement, saying, “in respect of such subscribers who are currently onboard a ship”.
Such subscribers can furnish either:
This provision offers flexibility to seafarers who may not have a fixed overseas residential address while working at sea.
The revised requirements came into effect on 13 November, the date of issuance of the circular.
The amendment modifies the KYC provisions introduced through PFRDA's earlier circular dated 2 December 2025, which prescribed identity and address proof requirements, along with Customer Due Diligence (CDD) and Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) norms for NRI and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) subscribers.
Importantly, the latest relaxation is specifically for NRIs with a seafarer work profile and applies to opening NPS Tier I accounts. Other provisions of the 2 December 2025 circular and the Master Circular on KYC/AML/CFT dated 25 September 2025 remain unchanged.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Check the applicable KYC requirements with their Point of Presence (PoP) before opening an NPS account.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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