How NRIs are taxed on property sale gains1 min read 29 May 2023, 10:58 PM IST
Gains on the sale of a flat shall be taxable in your hands and you must file an income tax return in India to report them.
I am an NRI having a flat in Pune, which I want to sell. My father has the general power of attorney. What is the procedure I should follow? What about income tax on capital gain? In which account the cheque needs to be deposited--NRI/NRO/savings account?
