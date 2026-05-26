NRI sending money to parents in India: Are overseas transfers taxable?

Many Indians working abroad regularly send money home to support their parents, pay household expenses, or help with investments and medical costs. However, a common question that arises is whether such overseas remittances are taxable in India.

The tax treatment of such transfers largely depends on the relationship between the sender and recipient. A child is treated as a relative and money received from “specified relatives” is exempt from tax in the hands of the recipient, regardless of the amount, according to income tax rules.

The specified list of relatives include spouse, brother or sister (including spouse’s siblings), parents, grandparents, children, and grandchildren, among others. However, if a relative falls outside the legal definition (for instance, cousins, uncles, and aunts) or if you receive money from friends, then any amount exceeding ₹50,000 is fully taxable.

When does the amount become taxable? “Whether the transfer is made from a foreign salary account or any overseas bank account, the remittance itself will not be taxed in your parents’ hands,” said Pranav Sai S, tax expert at ClearTax.

However, if the parents later earn income from investing that money in fixed deposit or gains from mutual funds , then the income will become taxable in their hands, he added.

Are there any limits on large amounts received from a child living abroad? According to Sai S, there is no upper limit on the amount that parents can receive tax-free from a child, since the relationship qualifies as a relative-to-relative transfer. So even a large remittance is not taxable merely because of the amount.

That said, for large or frequent transfers, it is prudent to maintain proper records so that the source and nature of the funds can be explained if ever questioned. In practice, taxpayers often report such exempt receipts in the income tax return under exempt income or keep supporting papers ready, even if no tax is payable, the expert noted.

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People must also note that regular monthly transfers can also be treated as tax-free gifts or family support, provided they are genuinely from the child to the parents and there is no commercial arrangement in return.

“The tax exemption depends mainly on the relationship and the nature of the transfer, not on whether the money is sent once or in monthly installments. So even recurring remittances can remain exempt if they are clearly personal transfers from a relative,” he said.

What documents should parents keep to prove that overseas transfers are genuine gifts? Parents should maintain basic proof showing both the relationship and the source of money. Some other useful documents include:

A simple gift letter or declaration from the child

The child’s passport or overseas identity proof

Bank statements showing the overseas salary credit

The remittance trail

The Indian bank statement showing receipt

Any email or message records indicating that the transfer was meant as a gift or family support. If the amount is large, it is also helpful to keep a note explaining that the remittance is from the child’s own earnings abroad and is being sent voluntarily without consideration, Sai S said.

Can NRIs send money directly from overseas salary account or do they need NRE account? Yes, money can be transferred directly from an overseas salary account to parents' bank accounts in India. There is no requirement to route the funds through an NRE account first, the expert said.

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“While routing through an NRE account is not required, some people do it for their own record- keeping convenience - it creates a cleaner audit trail showing the money entered India as a foreign remittance,” he noted.