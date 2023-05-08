Should NRIs file ITR for meagre income?1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:02 PM IST
If the total income is below the taxable limit of ₹2.5 lakh, there is no need to file an ITR in India.
My son has been a non-resident Indian (NRI) for about four years, and used to file his income tax returns (ITR) in India. However, currently he has almost no income in India except for a negligible interest income that accrues in his non-resident ordinary (NRO) savings account, for which tax has been deducted at source. Does he need to file his tax return in India, considering his income is less than ₹1,000?
