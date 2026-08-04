Cross-border succession planning is becoming increasingly complex for families with members residing outside India. Structures that work efficiently within one jurisdiction can create unintended consequences when viewed through the lens of another.
Assess beneficiaries' jurisdictions before planning cross-border succession
SummaryThe choice between a trust and a will should be informed not only by control and asset protection considerations, but also by taxation, treaty relief and repatriation rules in those jurisdictions.
Cross-border succession planning is becoming increasingly complex for families with members residing outside India. Structures that work efficiently within one jurisdiction can create unintended consequences when viewed through the lens of another.
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