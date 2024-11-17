Avoid common mistakes that people make with NRI transactions

The TDS and restrictions on withdrawals are two major reasons why having an NRE account for an NRI is important. "Most NRIs open an NRO account. Even if they have an NRE account, they do not use it often. I tell all my clients to keep transferring funds from their NRO to NRE account in batches. Everything that an NRO account does is possible via an NRE account. It’s better to hold large sums of money in NRE," said the executive.