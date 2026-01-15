Moving abroad? Here's the financial checklist before you become an NRI
Summary
There are some financial steps that one needs to take to avoid unexpected taxes or penalties. The transition requires precise paperwork and liquidation of assets, among other things, to ensure a smooth transition
As suitcases are packed, visa stamped, and a dream job just one flight away, many Indians miss a key checklist: the financial transition to a non-resident Indian (NRI) status.
