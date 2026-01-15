Moving abroad? Here's the financial checklist before you become an NRI

As suitcases are packed, visa stamped, and a dream job just one flight away, many Indians miss a key checklist: the financial transition to a non-resident Indian (NRI) status.

Moving abroad is not just about changing a physical address, it’s about legally and financially transitioning into a non-resident Indian (NRI) status when you are planning a relocation.

There are some financial steps that one needs to take to steer clear of unexpected taxes or penalties. The transition requires precise paperwork and liquidation of assets, among other things, to ensure a smooth transition, according to Vinit Iyer, principal officer and managing director of Prudeno Wealth Advisors.

Banking and mutual fund KYC

One of the first tasks is to change residency status with the bank. “After moving overseas for a certain period, your status will change from resident to non-resident. If you plan to stay longer, then you have to change your status in PAN, and then status of your bank account to NRO (non-resident ordinary) or NRE (non-resident external) as the case may be," said Amol Joshi, the founder of PlanRupee Investment Services.

A non-resident external account is used when there is an inflow of foreign earnings in India. A non-resident ordinary account is needed to handle income that is India-sourced incomes like rent or dividends.

"After these, you have to get your mutual fund KYC changed. Then one needs to get their folio changed from resident to non-resident folio," said Joshi. Note that a resident folio can be changed to non-resident, but this can be done only if you have an NRO account.

Power of attorney and investments

Managing Indian assets from overseas is a logistical nightmare. Iyer recommended appointing a power of attorney (POA), usually a parent or trusted relative, to handle physical signatures and local coordination.

"For example, if there is a property on rent that needs a rent agreement, the POA will help the parent to handle this. Many people miss this, and issues arise," he noted.

When it comes to certain investments, the norms allow both fresh contributions and interest for NRIs as well.

Rules say that a non-resident Indian cannot open a PPF account. "For existing accounts, one can continue to operate the PPF account, continue to make fresh contributions as well as receive interest," Amol explained.

However, unlike residents, NRIs cannot extend the account beyond the initial 15-year term.

Insurance and taxation

Residency changes must also be communicated to insurers. Even if you have health insurance coverage abroad, maintaining an Indian policy is a smart move, especially in cases where treatment abroad is expensive, but affordable in India, Iyer said.

Tax compliance is one of the most important changes needed. The individual must update their income tax portal about their residency to avoid double taxation or penalties for non-disclosure, Iyer advised.

Residents are required to disclose and pay tax on their foreign income, while NRIs are taxed only on India-sourced income. Failing to update this status can result in double taxation.

"Many people fail to report these either in the country where they reside or in India, which are problem areas," he explained.

Assets and liabilities

Before leaving India, outstanding liabilities must be cleared. Joshi flagged unpaid credit card bills as a commonly overlooked issue. “This outstanding bill can affect the credit score here, in case one comes back and needs to get loans," he warned.

On the asset side, long-term movers should consider liquidating depreciating assets such as cars rather than leaving them idle or renting them out. The proceeds should then be reinvested thoughtfully.

A few weeks of administrative diligence before departure can prevent years of tax complications and logistical issues. Getting these financial steps right allows one to focus on a new chapter overseas without leaving behind financial loose ends.