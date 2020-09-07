NRIs are liable to pay tax on dividend income

In your case as an NRI under the income tax law, if the withholding tax is at 20% plus applicable surcharge and 4% health and education cess, and you do not have any other taxable income in India, then you are not required to furnish income tax return (ITR) in India. However, as an NRI, if you avail of the benefit of a lower tax rate under DTAA, you would be required to furnish ITR in India.