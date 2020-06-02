NRIs are not permitted to purchase any agricultural land in India

I was allotted a plot of land under the Yamuna Expressway Scheme in 2009. I was the sole holder of the plot. In 2010, I included my daughter as a co-owner for the registration of the agreement at a nominal fee. My daughter’s surname changed after her marriage and she acquired British citizenship. Now we want to get her name removed as a co-owner, but according to Yamuna Expressway Authority, I have to pay stamp duty once again for the registration of the “agreement to sell" to delete the name of my daughter. Is a release deed applicable in this case? How should we proceed?