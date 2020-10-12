NRIs are not required to give foreign income, overseas bank details in India

Those who make payments to NRIs are required by law to deduct TDS at the time of making the payment. The deductor must know the rate of TDS. The rate of TDS can vary based on whether you are a resident or an NRI for tax purposes. Before deciding the rate of TDS, it is important for the deductor to consider the provisions under DTAA for the relevant country. If you meet the conditions, DTAA rates may apply for TDS. Usually, these rates are lower than normal rates of TDS. Therefore, it would be advisable to share the relevant details with your insurer to make sure TDS is deducted keeping in mind the double tax avoidance between the two countries.