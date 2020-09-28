NRIs are taxed on income earned in India

To find out how your income will be taxed, you must identify your residential status for that year. Assuming that you will continue to be resident in India and don’t travel abroad in this financial year, you are likely to be a resident for tax purposes. Also, income earned or received in India shall be taxable in India. This income for the services rendered by you will be earned in India and will be paid to your Indian bank account, so it shall be taxable in India for you.