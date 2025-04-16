How NRIs can overcome banking challenges and manage their finances back home
Summary
- NRIs face numerous challenges in managing banking and investments in India, including complex account setups, KYC compliance issues, and UPI limitations. Here are some ways to help you sail through the processes
For millions of non-resident Indians (NRIs), staying financially connected to India often involves navigating complex banking processes back home. Opening accounts, managing mutual fund investments, and completing digital verifications from abroad can be quite challenging. We discuss some issues NRIs face with their accounts in India and ways to overcome these challenges.