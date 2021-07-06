NRIs can continue investing in PPF account

My son has been studying in the US for the last five years and may remain there for a few more years. He is 23 now. To make investments in mutual funds in his name, I asked him to create a ‘direct login account’ on a mutual fund website. But in the KYC process required, he was stumped by the following question: “Are you a US/Canada person?" Should he answer yes or no? He has no financial interests or earnings in the US. He did receive a stipend and he filed his US tax return for one year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}