NRIs can remit up to $1 million from the sale of a property in a financial year

In the case of an LTCA, the taxable capital gain will be net sale proceeds less indexed cost of acquisition (adjusted as per cost of inflation index (CII)) less indexed cost of the improvement). The long-term capital gain (LTCG) is taxable at 20% (plus applicable surcharge and education cess). The LTCG can be claimed as exempt from Income tax to the extent there is reinvestment in India in specified bonds in India (within six months from the date of transfer) or one residential house in India (to be either purchased within one year before or two years after or constructed within three years of transfer of the LTCA). Also, there is a one-time option to invest in two residential houses in India (to be either purchased within one year before or two years after or constructed within three years of transfer of the long term capital asset) if the long-term capital gain does not exceed ₹2 crore.