NRIs can remit up to $1 million from their NRO accounts in a financial year

Even if the gross taxable income is below ₹2.5 lakh, the income tax law was recently amended for mandatory furnishing of ITR, in case an individual (among others) deposits over ₹1 crore in one or more current accounts in the financial year (FY); incurs expenditure over ₹2 lakh for himself or any other person for travel to a foreign country in the FY; and incurs expenditure over ₹1 lakh towards the consumption of electricity. In your case, as the interest income is more than ₹2.5 lakh, there is a requirement to file ITR.