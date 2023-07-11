Why the PAN of some NRIs have turned inoperable

“This is erroneous on the tax department’s part as these NRIs have been filing ITR under non-resident status for many years. The I-T department should have mapped their residential status as per their ITR and not wait for them to file a separate application. Or, the department should have educated the NRIs about PAN-Aadhaar linking and thereby averted this mess," said Hegde. “In none of the correspondence that the department has been sending these past few months regarding PAN-Aadhaar, it was specified that NRIs have to get their PAN database changed. Also, getting PAN database changed every time you become resident to NR or vice versa is not a practical approach as some assessee’s status is changed frequently," said Deepak Kakkar, a Delhi-based chartered accountant and senior manager, Jaikumar Tejwani & Co. LLP.