Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  NRIs need a non-resident demat account

NRIs need a non-resident demat account

Hindustan Times
2 min read . 29 Nov 2021 Sonu Iyer

Under the exchange control law, NRO account can be debited for the purpose of local payments in India in INR, transfers to other NRO accounts or remittance of current income abroad subject to foreign exchange regulations

Can my NRI son buy the foreign currency of his resident country from the funds of his non-resident ordinary (NRO) account while visiting India?

Can my NRI son buy the foreign currency of his resident country from the funds of his non-resident ordinary (NRO) account while visiting India?

—Name withheld on request

—Name withheld on request

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

 

Under the exchange control law, NRO account can be debited for the purpose of local payments in India in INR, transfers to other NRO accounts or remittance of current income abroad subject to foreign exchange regulations. Remittance outside India up to $1 million per financial year is allowed out of balances held in NRO account on submission of documentary evidence and certificate from a chartered accountant in the prescribed format subject to payment of tax in India. Remittances exceeding $1 million will require special permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The operations on the NRO account should not result in the account holder making available foreign exchange to any person resident in India against reimbursement in rupees or in any other manner.

 

I will be moving to Canada next year. I have invested in a few mutual funds and stocks through some online apps. I would like to hold on to my units and stocks and redeem them later. For redemption purposes in the future, is it enough to just convert my registered bank account to a non-resident ordinary (NRO) account and link it to my folio? If not, what else is required?

—Kumar Chinmay

 

Under the exchange control law, when an individual leaves India for employment or for business or vocation outside India or for any other purpose indicating his intention to stay abroad for an uncertain period, his existing resident bank account should be designated as NRO account. You will need to open a new non-resident demat account on a repatriable or non-repatriable basis and transfer your securities from a resident demat account to a non-resident demat account.

Sonu Iyer is tax partner and people advisory services leader, EY India.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!