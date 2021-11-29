NRIs need a non-resident demat account

Under the exchange control law, NRO account can be debited for the purpose of local payments in India in INR, transfers to other NRO accounts or remittance of current income abroad subject to foreign exchange regulations. Remittance outside India up to $1 million per financial year is allowed out of balances held in NRO account on submission of documentary evidence and certificate from a chartered accountant in the prescribed format subject to payment of tax in India. Remittances exceeding $1 million will require special permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The operations on the NRO account should not result in the account holder making available foreign exchange to any person resident in India against reimbursement in rupees or in any other manner.