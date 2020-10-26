NRIs’ overseas income is not taxable in India

Additional conditions: you are a resident in two of the 10 years immediately preceding the relevant year; and you are in India in the seven years immediately preceding the relevant year for 729 days or more. If you meet any of the first set of conditions and both the additional conditions, you shall be considered a resident in India. If you meet any of the first conditions but do not meet the additional conditions, you shall be considered a resident but not ordinarily resident (RNOR) in India. If you do not meet any of the first conditions, you shall be a non-resident in India.