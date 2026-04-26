NRIs selling property in India may have to pay higher taxes: All you need to know

For many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), property in India remains one of the most valuable long-term investments. However, selling that property can come with significant tax implications, often much higher than what resident Indians pay. With revised capital gains tax rules and higher TDS requirements, NRIs need to plan carefully before finalising a sale.

The biggest reason NRIs may face higher taxes is the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) rule under Section 195 of the Income Tax Act. Unlike resident sellers, where TDS is usually 1% if the property value exceeds ₹50 lakh, buyers purchasing property from an NRI must deduct TDS at much higher rates depending on the type of capital gain.

In cases of LTCG and STCG If the property is sold after being held for more than 24 months, it is treated as a Long-Term Capital Gain (LTCG). For properties purchased on or after July 23, 2024, LTCG is taxed at 12.5% without indexation benefit. For older properties purchased before that date, the tax may apply at 20% with indexation benefit, depending on applicable rules.

If the property is sold within 24 months of purchase, it is treated as a Short-Term Capital Gain (STCG), and the gain is taxed according to the applicable income tax slab rates, which can go much higher. In many cases, buyers deduct TDS at around 30% for short-term gains.

Apart from the basic capital gains tax rate, surcharge and 4% health and education cess may also apply, depending on the NRI’s total taxable income. This increases the effective TDS deduction and can significantly impact the final amount received from the property sale.

Another major concern is that TDS is often deducted on the total sale consideration and not just on the actual profit earned. This can create a cash-flow issue for NRIs, especially if the real capital gain is much lower than the amount on which TDS is deducted. To reduce this burden, NRIs can apply for a Lower TDS Certificate through Form 13, which allows tax deduction based on actual capital gains instead of the full sale value.

There are also ways to save tax legally. NRIs may claim exemptions under Sections 54, 54F, and 54EC by reinvesting the capital gains into another residential property in India or specified capital gain bonds, subject to conditions. This can significantly reduce the final tax liability.

Moreover, NRIs must ensure proper compliance with repatriation rules if they want to transfer the sale proceeds abroad. Usually, the money is first credited to an NRO account, and repatriation may require Forms 15CA and 15CB along with bank documentation and CA certification. Many banks also verify TDS compliance before allowing outward remittance.

Tax experts also reportedly advise checking whether Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) benefits are available between India and the country of residence, as this may help avoid paying tax twice on the same income.

Selling property as an NRI is not just a real estate transaction, it is a tax-sensitive financial decision that requires careful planning. From understanding capital gains classification and higher TDS deductions to claiming exemptions under Sections 54 and 54EC, every step can directly affect the final amount received.

Ignoring these rules may lead to excess tax deductions, delays in repatriation, and compliance issues. Proper tax planning, timely documentation, and expert guidance can help NRIs reduce liabilities and complete the transaction smoothly while protecting their overall financial interests.