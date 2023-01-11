NRIs from these 10 countries will soon be able to make UPI payments2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 09:51 PM IST
- NRIs with NRE or NRO accounts in 10 countries can access UPI services for transactions using their international mobile numbers
Non Resident Indians (NRIs) will soon be able to make payments in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) without having to get an Indian mobile number. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has allowed NRIs in 10 countries to digitally transfer funds using the UPI platform from NRE/NRO accounts.