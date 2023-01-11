Non Resident Indians (NRIs) will soon be able to make payments in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) without having to get an Indian mobile number. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has allowed NRIs in 10 countries to digitally transfer funds using the UPI platform from NRE/NRO accounts.

NRIs with NRE (non-resident external) or NRO (non-resident ordinary) accounts in 10 countries can access UPI services for transactions using their international mobile numbers.

The NPCI said it has been receiving requests for allowing non-residents to use international mobile numbers for transacting in UPI.

Accordingly, the NPCI has given partner banks time till 30 April to comply with the directions under which non-residents having NRE/NRO accounts will be allowed to transfer funds using their international mobile numbers.

Which are these 10 countries?

To begin with, NPCI will be enabling transactions from mobile numbers having country codes of Singapore, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, USA, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, along with the current domestic country code.

This facility will be available to NRIs in 10 countries.

The NPCI, which operates the UPI platform, said, "To begin with, we shall be enabling transaction from mobile numbers having the country code of (10 nations)... and shall extend for other country codes in near future...".

The only conditions are that the partner banks ensure such accounts are allowed according to the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations, follow the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from time to time and guard against money laundering or terror financing.

An NRE account helps NRIs transfer foreign earnings to India, while an NRO account helps them manage the income earned in India.

Payments Council of India Chairman Vishwas Patel said the major convenience factor would be in the form of 'payment/money transfer convenience' for NRIs when they visit India.

Sarvatra Technologies Founder MD Mandar Agashe said all these years, NRIs couldn’t access the UPI network since SIM binding, which is an important security feature of UPI, was available only to Indian SIM card phones.

"NRIs will just need to link their NRE and NRO accounts linked to their international SIM to UPI and use it like any other Indian UPI user for merchant payment as well as peer-to-peer payments," Agashe stated.