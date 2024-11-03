How NRIs can use UPI for instant, no-fee transactions abroad
Summary
- With the inclusion of NRIs, UPIs have become a convenient and low-cost option for supporting families, and handling routine transactions. Here is how they can do it
- How NRIs can use UPI for instant, no-fee transactions abroad
Non-resident Indians (NRIs) now have a faster, more convenient option than traditional wire transfers to send money to family or make payments in India. The National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) has extended UPI access to NRIs who hold non-resident external (NRE) or non-resident ordinary (NRO) accounts. This expansion allows NRIs to conduct instant transactions from their smartphones using UPI linked to their international mobile numbers, simplifying financial connections with India.