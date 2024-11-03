How NRIs can use UPI for instant, no-fee transactions abroad

Permissible transactions for NRIs

NRIs are permitted to conduct UPI transactions between NRE and NRO accounts, as well as with resident Indian accounts. However, transfers from an NRO account to an NRE account are prohibited. Permitted transaction combinations include NRE to NRE, NRE to NRO, and both NRE or NRO to resident accounts. If an NRI holds multiple bank accounts, each account must have a unique UPI ID, as multiple accounts cannot be linked to a single UPI/VPA ID.