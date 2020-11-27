NRIs working from India need to keep tax implications in mind

Your status: If you spend 182 days or more in India in a financial year (FY), you are treated as resident and ordinarily resident for tax purposes. In case you spend more than 60 days in India in an FY and more than 365 days in the previous four FYs, you will be considered as resident in India. The 60 days rule becomes 182 days for persons who have gone abroad on employment or NRIs who are visiting India. However, from FY21 additional rules apply if you have Indian income of ₹15 lakh or more. In such cases, the relaxation from 60 days to 182 days gets restricted to 120 days. You must check other conditions to decipher your exact residential status. Consult a chartered accountant, if need be. Remember that the residential status may be different for each financial year.