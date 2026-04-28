NSC interest rate at 7.7% for April–June 2026: Key features, returns and rules explained

The NSC interest rate for 2026 remains unchanged for the April to June quarter, offering higher returns than many fixed deposit schemes, thereby reinforcing its appeal as a stable, government-backed small savings scheme with fixed returns and tax benefits.

Shivam Shukla
Updated28 Apr 2026, 06:10 PM IST
NSC Interest Rate 2026: It remains unchanged at 7.7% for the April–June 2026 quarter, boosting the appeal of the government-backed fixed income investment option in the given geopolitical turmoil.
NSC Interest Rate 2026: It remains unchanged at 7.7% for the April–June 2026 quarter, boosting the appeal of the government-backed fixed income investment option in the given geopolitical turmoil.

Amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, with the US-Iran war showing no signs of easing, inflation and interest rate outlooks remain volatile. In such a scenario, fixed deposits may offer relatively lower returns, while investors are also anticipating possible revisions in small savings schemes in the coming months.

However, a recent clarification by the Government of India has eased concerns. According to the Ministry of Finance, interest rates on small savings schemes for the April–June 2026 quarter remain unchanged from the January–March period.

This comes at a time when several financial institutions are offering 5-year fixed deposits at rates below 7%, keeping the National Savings Certificate (NSC) an attractive option for long-term, value-focused investors. Let’s take a closer look at how this scheme works and its key features.

What is NSC, its meaning and significance?

The National Savings Certificate (NSC) scheme is a solid, government-backed fixed-income investment. There are many other similar schemes, such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP).

Also Read | ₹50 lakh retirement corpus: How to invest in SCSS, MF and equities — CA explains

Furthermore, the National Savings Certificate (NSC) is available for investments through post offices. It is considered a safe long-term investment option that offers assured returns and tax-saving benefits under the old tax regime.

Latest NSC Interest Rate for April-June 2026

Quarter

Interest Rate (p.a.)

Status

Jan–Mar 20267.7%Previously notified
Apr–Jun 20267.7%No change

Hence, for the April–June 2026 quarter, NSC continues to offer an annual interest rate of 7.7%, which makes it a competitive option among fixed-income instruments.

Key features of NSC investment you should know

  1. The minimum investment that you can make is 1,000.
  2. Additional deposits can be made in multiples of 100.
  3. The maximum investment is unlimited.
  4. This scheme offers tax benefits, i.e., deductions, under Section 80C under the old tax regime.

NSC maturity period, allied details and interest structure

Do keep in mind that NSC comes with a fixed maturity period of 5 years. In this, the interest benefit is credited annually and is automatically reinvested until the end of the fourth year. The total value is cumulatively added to the certificate value and paid to the investor at maturity.

Interest certificate and tracking earnings

The individuals who invest in this scheme can also obtain an annual interest accrual certificate from the post office. The certificate can also be downloaded through India Post Internet Banking (DoP), a platform that helps with record-keeping, tax submission, and filing.

Premature closure rules of NSC

Premature closure is generally not permitted, except under specific conditions:

If you wish to close the account, this is generally not allowed. Still, in exceptional cases such as

  1. Death of the account holder.
  2. Forfeiture by a pledgee in accordance with the rules established in the scheme document.
  3. Closure ordered by a court.

Payout rules and regulations on premature closure

Time of Closure

Returns

Within 1 yearOnly principal amount returned
After 1 year but before 3 yearsInterest at the post office savings account rate
After 3 yearsPayout as per scheme provisions (Para 7(4))

In conclusion, NSC is an investment asset class that offers predictable returns and is backed by sovereign guarantees. In the current geopolitical turmoil, where the possibility of inflation rising in the next few months looks very high, NSC can be considered a prudent investment option.

Also Read | SCSS vs SSY vs SBI FD vs PPF: Highest interest rates in Apr 2026; Check out

Still, no investment should be made based on emotions or tips. Proper guidance from a professional investment advisor is a must. Such an approach will ensure sensible long-term investing and will protect the investor from bad advice.

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