National Savings Certificate or NSC is a popular small-savings instrument. Apart from guaranteed returns, it also offers benefit of income tax deduction on investment. NSCs have a maturity period of five years. The interest rate of small savings schemes are revised on a quarterly basis but on NSC the interest rate as applicable at the time of investment remain the same throughout the tenure of the investment.

1) Currently, for new investors the interest rate on NSC is 7.9% compounded annually.

2) In other words, ₹100 invested in NSC grows to ₹146.25 after five years.

3) An NSC certificate that has been purchased on or after the 1st day of July, 2019, the amount inclusive of interest, payable on encashment of the certificate at any time after the expiry of its maturity period shall be ₹146.25 for denomination of ₹100 and at proportionate rate for any other denomination.

NSC: Amount of interest accruing on certificate of ₹100 denomination for certificate issued in July-September 2019

Interest accruing on NSCs

4) In case of NSC, the interest is not paid to the investor each year but it accumulates.

5) Investment in NSC up to ₹ 1.5 lakh a year under Section 80C qualifies for tax deduction. The amount is deducted from gross total income to arrive at taxable income.

6) In terms of income tax implications, interest accrued yearly on NSCs is deemed to be reinvested on behalf of the investor and qualifies for deduction under Section 80C within the total limit of ₹ 1.5 lakh.

7) In case of NSC, the final year’s or the fifth year’s interest is not reinvested. So it cannot be claimed as a deduction from taxable income under Section 80C.

8) The final year’s interest from NSC is added to the NSC certificate-holder’s income and taxed accordingly.

9) In case of NSC, the minimum investment amount is ₹ 100 and in multiples thereof. There is no maximum limit.

10) NSCs can be pledged as security to get a loan.