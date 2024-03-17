NSC vs 5-year FD: Which is a better tax saving investment option?
Choosing between NSC and tax-saving FDs can be tricky as both have advantages and limitations. NSC interest is reinvested and qualifies for tax deduction under Section 80C, while FD interest is taxed as per income slab.
Choosing between National Savings Certificates (NSC) and 5-year tax-saving fixed deposits (FDs) for tax-saving purposes can be tricky, as both offer advantages and limitations.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message